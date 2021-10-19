Marshall Wace LLP Sells 67,905 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 71.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67,905 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.
Shares of NYSE EW traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.63. The stock had a trading volume of 30,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,585. The company has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $123.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.83.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
