Marshall Wace LLP Sells 67,905 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 71.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67,905 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,521 shares of company stock worth $16,315,019. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.63. The stock had a trading volume of 30,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,585. The company has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $123.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.83.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.