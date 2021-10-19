Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marshalls (LON:MSLH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 782.75 ($10.23).

MSLH stock opened at GBX 724 ($9.46) on Tuesday. Marshalls has a fifty-two week low of GBX 609.78 ($7.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 857 ($11.20). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 769.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 735.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81.

In other Marshalls news, insider Avis Darzins acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 786 ($10.27) per share, with a total value of £19,650 ($25,672.85). Also, insider Justin Lockwood acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 745 ($9.73) per share, for a total transaction of £37,250 ($48,667.36). Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,539 shares of company stock worth $5,720,387.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

