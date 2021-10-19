Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 557.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,068 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.14% of Marten Transport worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 104,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $226,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.97. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRTN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

