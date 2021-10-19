Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Issues Earnings Results

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

MRTN stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.73. The stock had a trading volume of 303,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,102. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

In other news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 15,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $226,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James started coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

