Masimo (MASI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Masimo to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Masimo to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $277.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.43 and a 200-day moving average of $251.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo has a twelve month low of $205.10 and a twelve month high of $288.27.

A number of analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Raymond James started coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.80.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

