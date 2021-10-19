MASQ (MASQ) Price Up 17% Over Last Week

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded up 17% against the dollar. MASQ has a market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $238,248.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00064435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00068405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00098125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,168.97 or 0.99933439 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,849.36 or 0.05994799 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00020839 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,297,382 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

