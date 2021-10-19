MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Bought by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 235.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,163 shares during the quarter. MasTec comprises approximately 1.1% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of MasTec worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 66.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 17.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,292,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 13.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTZ traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.11. 410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,249. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.81 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.50.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

