MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Stake Decreased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 70.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 535,250 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.30% of MasTec worth $23,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 37,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 24,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 15.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 18.9% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 5,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec stock opened at $86.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.50.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

