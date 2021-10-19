Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 215,499 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $32,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,572,657,000 after purchasing an additional 332,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mastercard by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,192,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,166,587,000 after purchasing an additional 215,805 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Mastercard by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Mastercard by 7.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,688,000 after purchasing an additional 794,240 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

MA opened at $358.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $353.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 718,607 shares of company stock worth $270,355,152. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

