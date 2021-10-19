Matador Resources (MTDR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect Matador Resources to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. Truist raised their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

In related news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Matador Resources stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,444 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Matador Resources worth $17,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

