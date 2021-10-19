Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox Sells 5,000 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $415,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew J. Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $390,900.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $365,800.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $349,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $333,900.00.

Shares of MATX stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.62. 286,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.98. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $49.56 and a one year high of $91.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Matson by 64.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Matson by 125.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 27,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Matson by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

