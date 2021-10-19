Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,632,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,935 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.75% of Mattel worth $52,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Mattel by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,283 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Mattel by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 76,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Mattel by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 56,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Mattel by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 365,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 105,875 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

