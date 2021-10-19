Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 321,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 2,540,319 shares.The stock last traded at $20.31 and had previously closed at $20.05.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 8.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 13,283 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Mattel by 4.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,526,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,974,000 after buying an additional 199,150 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel by 19.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 76,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mattel by 17.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 56,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Mattel by 36.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

