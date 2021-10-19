Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Up 5.4%

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) shares rose 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $19.37. Approximately 20,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,228,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Matterport in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Matterport in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Get Matterport alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Matterport Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Matterport stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 106,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.