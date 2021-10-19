Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at Raymond James

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 47.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of CVE:MMX traded up C$0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.76. 110,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,566. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.76. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of C$3.26 and a 52-week high of C$5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

