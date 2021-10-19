MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Reaches One Day Volume of $76,253.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $781,916.23 and approximately $76,253.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000673 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

