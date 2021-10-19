MAX Exchange Token Price Hits $0.43 on Exchanges (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $784,114.55 and approximately $45,716.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,209.77 or 1.00074525 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00054153 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.89 or 0.00307073 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.79 or 0.00491907 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.72 or 0.00194198 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007514 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001841 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000925 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

