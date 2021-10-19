Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.24. Maxar Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 850%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.27.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,793 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth $108,000.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,887.00 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

