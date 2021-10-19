Maxcoin Price Hits $0.0081 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Maxcoin has a market cap of $499,114.56 and approximately $2.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 53.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,526.43 or 1.00008395 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00055043 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.64 or 0.00303326 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.33 or 0.00486755 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.83 or 0.00186866 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007338 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001824 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

