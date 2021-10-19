MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Holdings Lifted by Shay Capital LLC

Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 120.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 12.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $205.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

In related news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,246,776.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $1,484,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 985,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,748,095.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and sold 189,636 shares valued at $9,576,193. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.