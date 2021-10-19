MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.28

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 654360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

The stock has a market cap of $764.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter. MBIA had a negative net margin of 115.91% and a negative return on equity of 156.01%.

In other MBIA news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 26,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $313,356.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,002 shares in the company, valued at $937,753.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MBIA in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 58,493.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MBIA in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

