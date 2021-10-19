MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU) Position Increased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,247 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in MCAP Acquisition were worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MCAP Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MCAP Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in MCAP Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in MCAP Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

MACQU opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. MCAP Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05.

MCAP Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

