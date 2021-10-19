McBride’s (MCB) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

McBride (LON:MCB)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 89 ($1.16) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.27% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:MCB traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 67.80 ($0.89). 187,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,037. McBride has a 52-week low of GBX 59.23 ($0.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 98.80 ($1.29). The company has a market cap of £117.98 million and a PE ratio of 9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 78.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 84.75.

In related news, insider Elizabeth McMeikan purchased 13,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £10,033.10 ($13,108.31).

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers laundry detergent; laundry care products, such as fabric conditioners; aerosols; household cleaners, including bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multi-surface cleaners; washing up liquids; and automated dishwashing powders, gels, tablets, rinse aid, and dishwasher cleaners.

