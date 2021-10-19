MCDEX (MCB) Market Capitalization Tops $59.50 Million

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One MCDEX coin can now be bought for approximately $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MCDEX has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. MCDEX has a market capitalization of $59.50 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00039949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.97 or 0.00190149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00088362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

About MCDEX

MCDEX (MCB) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . MCDEX’s official website is mcdex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

