McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 176,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of McDonald’s worth $125,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 72,444 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 29,735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 3,037 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 457,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $105,657,000 after acquiring an additional 50,877 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD stock opened at $242.26 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $249.95. The firm has a market cap of $180.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.01 and its 200-day moving average is $236.48.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.16.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

