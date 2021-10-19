MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,107 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of MDU Resources Group worth $8,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 54.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 46.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $86,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDU stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.55. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.09.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

