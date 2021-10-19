MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Down to $19.23

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.23, but opened at $18.65. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $18.64, with a volume of 442 shares changing hands.

MAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -137.36.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeff Sweetser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $50,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,524.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,750. Company insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

