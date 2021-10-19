MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.08

MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.10 ($0.00). MediaZest shares last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 10,394,789 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.09.

MediaZest Company Profile (LON:MDZ)

MediaZest plc, through its subsidiaries, provides audio, visual, satellite delivery, content management, and consumer interaction platform. The company's products include projection products, such as window projections, interactive projections onto walls and floors, building and projection mapping; virtual mannequin products; and hologram products.

