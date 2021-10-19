Megacoin Reaches Market Cap of $380,528.85 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $380,528.85 and approximately $5.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Megacoin has traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.08 or 0.00291251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000490 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,700,699 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

