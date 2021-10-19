Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.55

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and traded as low as $9.96. Meggitt shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 2,929 shares.

Several research firms have commented on MEGGF. HSBC cut shares of Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meggitt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

