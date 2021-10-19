Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,933,300 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the September 15th total of 2,414,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 631,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPNGF traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.36. 234,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,663. Meituan has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.52.

Separately, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Meituan in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

