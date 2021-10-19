Meme Market Cap Hits $11.47 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Meme coin can currently be bought for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meme has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.92 or 0.00300422 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007116 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002026 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006299 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Meme

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

