Memetic / PepeCoin Price Hits $0.0423 on Top Exchanges (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $6,658.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.20 or 0.00299529 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007029 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001925 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006286 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

