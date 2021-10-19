MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.39% of MercadoLibre worth $303,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,911.22.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,592.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -31,852.40 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,192.14 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,773.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,596.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

