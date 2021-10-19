Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) shares dropped 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07. Approximately 9,395 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 271,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

MERC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mercer International from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.59 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.02.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $401.83 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 570.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

