Mercurity Fintech Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MFH)

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,570 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,478% compared to the typical volume of 64 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mercurity Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFH traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 801,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,544. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53. Mercurity Fintech has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

