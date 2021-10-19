Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Up 7.3%

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) shot up 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.16 and last traded at $6.15. 11,810 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 320,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MESO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $797.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 3.40.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 1,325.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mesoblast by 2,948.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 781,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 755,803 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in Mesoblast by 0.7% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 248,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mesoblast by 347.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 179,499 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at $1,794,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mesoblast by 5.2% during the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 183,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

