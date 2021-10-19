MetaHash Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.22 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $31.22 million and $1.25 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,023,125,104 coins and its circulating supply is 2,853,485,783 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

