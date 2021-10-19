Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $17.09 million and approximately $77,872.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,810.42 or 0.05972844 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00082316 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,151,793 coins and its circulating supply is 79,151,695 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

