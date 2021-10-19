Meter Governance Market Cap Reaches $9.64 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.16 or 0.00006693 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $9.64 million and $122,402.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

