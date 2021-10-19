Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading Down 16.4% This Week

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $3.94 or 0.00006163 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $9.13 million and $110,595.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000092 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

