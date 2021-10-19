Method Finance (MTHD) Price Reaches $0.0094 on Major Exchanges

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Method Finance has a total market capitalization of $388,501.54 and $960.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Method Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Method Finance has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00040670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.25 or 0.00189066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00088760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Method Finance Coin Profile

Method Finance (CRYPTO:MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,365,080 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

