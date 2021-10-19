Metronome (MET) Market Cap Reaches $62.05 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $62.05 million and $34,347.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for about $5.08 or 0.00007945 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00064498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00067899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00098834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,967.85 or 0.99969692 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,816.19 or 0.05963979 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00020847 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,491,032 coins and its circulating supply is 12,204,658 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

