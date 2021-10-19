Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 56,366 shares.The stock last traded at $88.30 and had previously closed at $88.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $735.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.29 and its 200-day moving average is $68.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio bought 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $249,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Gold bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 25.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 1.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 7.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.
About Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.
