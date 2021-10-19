Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 56,366 shares.The stock last traded at $88.30 and had previously closed at $88.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $735.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.29 and its 200-day moving average is $68.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $43.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio bought 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $249,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Gold bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 25.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 1.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 7.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.