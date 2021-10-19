M&G (LON:MNG) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

M&G (LON:MNG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MNG. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of M&G to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 234 ($3.06) price target on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of M&G to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 242.80 ($3.17).

Shares of MNG stock opened at GBX 197.65 ($2.58) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.06. M&G has a 1-year low of GBX 143.75 ($1.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 207.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 220.93.

In related news, insider John W. Foley purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £112,000 ($146,328.72).

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

