MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.29.

MTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 563.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

