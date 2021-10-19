MIB Coin (MIB) 24-Hour Volume Tops $75.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 19th. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $328,844.62 and approximately $75.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00083980 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020915 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000024 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005570 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 431,635,996 coins and its circulating supply is 154,334,068 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.