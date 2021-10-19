Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Lifted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 214.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,966,929 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up 0.8% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.04% of Micron Technology worth $993,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after buying an additional 3,283,630 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,935,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,209,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,163,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $608,747,000 after buying an additional 1,740,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.48.

MU traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.97. 298,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,711,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.00 and a 200 day moving average of $78.80. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.30 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

