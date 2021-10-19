Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MU. UBS Group reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.48.

MU traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.57. 16,651,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,697,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.80. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $49.30 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verde Servico Internacionais acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $305,171,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 412,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after buying an additional 188,133 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 394,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after buying an additional 18,522 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

