MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) were down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.82 and last traded at $19.99. Approximately 20,728 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 43,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.73.

